RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $6,064,990. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.6 %

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $257.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

