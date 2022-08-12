Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cannae by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cannae Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

