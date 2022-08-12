Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 72,538 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Foot Locker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Foot Locker by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after buying an additional 151,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE FL opened at $30.84 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

