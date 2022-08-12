Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

