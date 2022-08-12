Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.3 %

IBKR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,387,029.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,419,600. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

