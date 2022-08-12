Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $19,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 1,373.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.