Duality Advisers LP Sells 18,158 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $89.07. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

