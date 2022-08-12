Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 14,127 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SAIL opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.41. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $64.70.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.