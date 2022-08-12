Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NMI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of NMI by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in NMI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
