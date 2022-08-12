8,751 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

About Sarepta Therapeutics

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $109.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.27. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.