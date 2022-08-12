Duality Advisers LP Has $752,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

NYSE:MCK opened at $358.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.60 and a 200-day moving average of $308.30. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $193.89 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,074 shares of company stock worth $17,347,514 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

