19,607 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

