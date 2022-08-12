6,991 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

