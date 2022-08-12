Duality Advisers LP Sells 23,456 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $52.58 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

