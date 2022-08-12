Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $19,816,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 28,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

