Duality Advisers LP Sells 3,319 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.54 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

