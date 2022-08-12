Duality Advisers LP Makes New $628,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 73,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.21 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

