Duality Advisers LP Has $748,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after acquiring an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

