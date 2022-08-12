Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,917 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,066,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,408 shares of company stock worth $965,822 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

