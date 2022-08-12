Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

