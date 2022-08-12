Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,604,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,860,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after buying an additional 492,712 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Snap Trading Up 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,495,068 shares in the company, valued at $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last three months.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.