Duality Advisers LP Takes $717,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in InterDigital by 65.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 137,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

InterDigital Price Performance

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,712.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

