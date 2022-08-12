Duality Advisers LP Invests $772,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 104.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $19,000,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

