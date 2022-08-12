Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,291 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $80.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

