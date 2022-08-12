DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,991,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 171,387 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

