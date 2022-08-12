Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1,896.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,878 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $7,997,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About Avnet



Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

