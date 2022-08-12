Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 397,998 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 1,896.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,878 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $7,997,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.