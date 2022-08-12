Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

