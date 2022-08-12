Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:SEE opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.