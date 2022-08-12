Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 222 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PTC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,270,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,103,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,593 shares of company stock valued at $51,567,339. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

