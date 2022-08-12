Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 159 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 705.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 86.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $228.74 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

