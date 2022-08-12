Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ opened at $26.92 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

