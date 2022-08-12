Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.