Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 152 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Assurant by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

