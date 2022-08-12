Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 151,957 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

