Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,528,000 after acquiring an additional 135,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.1 %

UHS opened at $111.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

