Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.82 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

