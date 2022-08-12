Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

FBHS opened at $69.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

