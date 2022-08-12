Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 369 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.2 %

HAS opened at $78.64 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.