Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $163.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average is $173.71. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

