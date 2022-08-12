Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 132.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 430,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 162,947 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.