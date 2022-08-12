Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 705,043 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,886.3% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 635,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 603,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

