Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 107 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of RE opened at $271.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.92. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

