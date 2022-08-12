Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Juniper Networks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

