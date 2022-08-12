Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 317 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

