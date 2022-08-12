Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 747 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

