Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $549.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.61 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.