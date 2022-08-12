Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $361,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

