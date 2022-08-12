Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

