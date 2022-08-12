Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 237 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $1,735,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 374.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of ZION opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,936 shares of company stock worth $558,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

