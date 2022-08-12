APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

